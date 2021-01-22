Safa appoints Tebogo Motlanthe as CEO for five years

The SA Football Association (Safa) has appointed Tebogo Motlanthe as its CEO on a permanent basis with a five-year contract.

Motlanthe had filled the CEO position in an acting capacity since acting predecessor Gay Mokoena resigned on April 15 2020.

The new CEO’s permanent appointment was announced in a press conference at Safa House in Nasrec on Friday by Safa president Danny Jordaan. He said Motlanthe’s appointment was confirmed at a national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday night.

“The major issue for the NEC last night was that in September we announced we had five candidates who applied for the position of CEO of Safa‚” Jordaan said.