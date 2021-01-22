Swallows FC face biggest test yet against high form Mamelodi Sundowns

Surprise package Swallows FC’s credentials as DStv Premiership dark horses will be put to the test when they face champions Mamelodi Sundowns in a highly anticipated top of the-table match at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

Little separates the Brazilians and the Birds on the standings as they are tied on 26 points after 12 matches and share an identical run of results, having both won seven and drawn five so far this season.

Sundowns‚ who have failed to score in drawn matches against SuperSport United and Bloemfontein Celtic‚ remain perched at the top of the log but this is due to a superior goal difference.

Second-placed Swallows missed out on an opportunity to knock the leaders off the top spot after drew 1-1 against Chippa United on Wednesday.

Birds’ coach Brandon Truter is worried they now have to turn their attention to the Premiership leaders just days after playing against Chippa.