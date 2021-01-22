Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer says the conditioning of players and games coming thick and fast‚ and the havoc being played with his strikers due to injuries‚ are the reasons informing some of the chopping and changing of his players up front.

Pirates‚ having gone on a run of 10 DStv Premiership games unbeaten back to last season‚ have hit a mini-slump‚ gaining just five of a possible 15 points from two defeats‚ two draws and a lone win in their last five matches.

Goals have become harder to come by‚ with Bucs failing to score in three of those last five games‚ notching four goals after having found the net 15 times in the previous 10.

Zinnbauer was asked after his team’s 0-0 draw against Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium on Saturday about his decision to play small‚ normally deeper-employed Terrence Dzvukamanja at the centre of a front three when he had striker Gabadinho Mhango come off the bench.