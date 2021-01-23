Soccer

Orlando Pirates mourn death of ‘iBhakaniya elikhulu’ Jackson Mthembu

23 January 2021 - 12:15 By Ofentse Ratsie
Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu died on Thursday morning of Covid-19 related complications.
Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu died on Thursday morning of Covid-19 related complications.
Image: GCIS

Orlando Pirates have joined those mourning the death of senior ANC member and minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu.

A staunch Buccaneers supporter‚ Mthembu died on Thursday as a result of Covid-19 related complications.

“Minister Jackson Mthembu — a sad loss to the Mthembu Family‚ the Nation and his Club‚” Pirates tweeted.

The club posted on their official website: “Orlando Pirates Football Club mourn the sad and untimely passing of iBhakaniya elikhulu‚ Minister Jackson Mthembu.

Zinnbauer explains how injury havoc to Pirates' strikers affects his decisions

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer says the conditioning of players and games coming thick and fast‚ and some the havoc being played with his ...
Sport
1 day ago

“We at Orlando Pirates remember uMvelase for the affable gentleman he was.

“The overwhelming feeling in the Orlando Pirates Family when the news of Minister Mthembu's sad passing broke are best captured by words of the rank and file‚ ‘What a friendly‚ good-natured and accessible human being’.

“May his soul repose peacefully.”

Sixth-placed Pirates will be in DStv Premiership action on Saturday‚ away against Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium.

MORE

Zinnbauer explains how injury havoc to Pirates' strikers affects his decisions

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer says the conditioning of players and games coming thick and fast‚ and some the havoc being played with his ...
Sport
1 day ago

Orlando Pirates drop more points after goalless home draw against Arrows

Orlando Pirates continue to drop points in the DStv Premiership, battling out a 0-0 draw against a classy Lamontville Golden Arrows at Orlando ...
Sport
2 days ago

WATCH | Orlando Pirates TikTok dance video goes viral after shock defeat

"I wish I was an Orlando Pirates player - no win, no stress, just dancing waya waya."
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Mosimane on Al Ahly: 'If you think I had pressure at Sundowns‚ no my friend‚ I ... Soccer
  2. Chiefs coach Hunt on Mashiane: I liked him from the day that I saw him because ... Soccer
  3. WATCH | Orlando Pirates TikTok dance video goes viral after shock defeat Soccer
  4. Al Ahly move on from their failure to sign Sirino from Mosimane's former club ... Soccer
  5. Hard work got Percy Tau to the English Premier League‚ says Pitso Mosimane Soccer

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
X