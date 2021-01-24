Supersport United signal intent as Grobler and Mbule deliver win over troubled TTM

Supersport United moved up to second place on the premiership standings after they beat troubled Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the Thohoyandou stadium on Sunday afternoon.

United began the day in third place but goals from prolific premiership top scorer Bradley Grobler in the 59th minute and Sipho Mbule in the 67th minute gave the visitors a comfortable 2-0 win that enabled them to displace Swallows FC from the second spot.

The result means that leaders Mamelodi Sundowns are top of standings by virtue of a superior goal difference as they are level on 27 points with second-placed United and third-placed Swallows.

United have a more muscular look about them this season and coach Kaitano Tembo's charges have to be recognised as one of the strong contenders for the league title.

They have a razor-sharp finisher in Grobler and he has now found the back of the net 12 times in 13 matches.

The irrepressible striker has got better with each passing game and Tembo will hope that he is able to retain his impressive form if they are to dislodge champions Sundowns' stranglehold on the title.

TTM remain bottom of the log and are strong contenders to make the drop into lower tier oblivion at the end of the campaign after only one season in the top-flight.