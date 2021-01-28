Hunt spurs Kaizer Chiefs' youngsters on to shine in derby against Pirates

“For these young players who are coming in‚ they have been given a chance and now they have to hold on to those chances‚” said Hunt. “It’s important that we play properly and improve with or without the ball and that is our own game process.”

Hunt said that Chiefs’ preparations will remain the same as they have been for any other match in the season despite the magnitude of the match.

“We have to treat it like any other game. Obviously there is expectation around the place but we have to try to not do anything out of the ordinary‚” the coach said.

“As I said‚ hopefully we can improve from the last time we played and that’s all we can do. We have to try, be positive and play in a way that I think we can get a positive result.”

Looking at Pirates‚ who have been inconsistent recently with two wins and draws and one loss over their past five matches‚ Hunt said he is expecting the Buccaneers to put out a strong line-up for the derby.