Soccer

Rio Ferdinand says inconsistency may cost Manchester United the title

28 January 2021 - 09:04 By Reuters
Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand says if anyone was starting to get carried away at Old Trafford, the defeat against bottom club Sheffield United was a huge reality check.
Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand says if anyone was starting to get carried away at Old Trafford, the defeat against bottom club Sheffield United was a huge reality check.
Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester United are being held back by inconsistent performances from their top players, former defender Rio Ferdinand said after their shock 2-1 defeat by bottom side Sheffield United in the Premier League on Wednesday.

United, who would have replaced Manchester City at the top of the table with a win, have been on a good run in recent weeks and delivered an inspired performance to knock bitter rivals Liverpool out of the FA Cup on Sunday.

"Last week (against) Liverpool, tremendous performance," Ferdinand told BT Sport.

"(Against) Bottom of the league Sheffield United dour, lifeless at times. The inconsistencies don't win you the league.

"It's what we said about Manchester United for many, many months that the inconsistencies of individuals on this team is what's holding them back."

United's big-name players were anonymous against Chris Wilder's side, who had won only one league game all season coming into the match.

"Bruno Fernandes, who they've relied on so heavily in recent weeks, months, didn't get it going today. Paul Pogba the same," Ferdinand added.

"... Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were invisible.

"If anybody was starting to get carried away at Old Trafford... it was a reality check."

Manchester United face a trip to Arsenal in the league on Saturday. 

MORE:

New TTM owner has ambitious plans for the troubled side he purchased for around R40m

The new owner of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC (TTM) purchased the crisis-riddled club for around R40m and he says he will unveil the ambitious ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates coach Zinnbauer happy with the contribution of 18-year-old Azola Tshobeni

Josef Zinnbauer says if players are ready to play a role and they fit into his tactical plan for a match‚ they will be fielded regardless of age.
Sport
1 day ago

Shalulile strikes brace as 10-man Sundowns snatch late win against Leopards

Mamelodi Sundowns were matched blow-for-blow by Black Leopards, and in the end it was the 10-man Brazilians who smash and grabbed a late 2-1 DStv ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Mngqithi pleads with the Sundowns supporters not to push the panic button

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has urged the club's fans to be patient and not to reach for the panic button just yet as the champions ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs go to five matches unbeaten, but find Baroka too tough to crack

Kaizer Chiefs went to five matches unbeaten, and on balance of play might have felt they could have had more than a second DStv Premiership draw in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt addresses goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune's absence Soccer
  2. Reasons behind coach Dylan Kerr's resignation from his job at Black Leopards ... Soccer
  3. Swallows mentor Truter takes a dig at Sundowns' co-coaching trinity: 'They have ... Soccer
  4. WATCH | Pitso Mosimane singing 'Imali Eningi' is the funniest thing you will ... Soccer
  5. EXCLUSIVE | Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa fires CSA board chair Zak Yacoob ... Cricket

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X