AmaZulu coach McCarthy: Stellenbosch ‘were phenomenal against Chiefs’

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy wants to build on his team’s three-match unbeaten run by beating a struggling Stellenbosch FC at Kings Park in Durban on Friday night.

But McCarthy is fully aware that Stellenbosch could be aiming for exactly the same as the two clubs have collected the same number of points (13) after playing the same number of games (13).

“It’s going to be a very tough game if you look at the game they played against [Kaizer] Chiefs [0-0 at the weekend]‚” said McCarthy of the team coached by former AmaZulu mentor Steve Barker.

“They were phenomenal [against Chiefs]‚ they were very good. They pressed and they’re very tough opponents.

“But I think we’ve also established ourselves despite playing a lot of games in such a short space of time.