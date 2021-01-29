Soccer

Zinnbauer: I cannot do anything about what the Orlando Pirates fans say

29 January 2021 - 10:00 By Marc Strydom
Orlando Pirates' German coach Josef Zinnbauer is feeling the heat from fans before Saturday's Soweto derby after Pirates' recent mediocre form.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer says he knows football well enough to be aware that if a manager “wins three games in a row he’s the best coach‚ and loses three in a row he’s the worst coach”.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium, with his title contender team sagging from a top three placing in the DStv Premiership to their current fifth‚ Zinnbauer said he understands that worldwide fans of big clubs expect constant success.

Pirates earned just a second win from six matches 1-0 away to Maritzburg United on Saturday. But that became two in seven‚ when Zinnbauer’s star-studded combination were held to a 1-1 draw by TS Galaxy at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

Zinnbauer was asked in his pre-derby press conference how he responds to grumbles of discontent on the social media “stands”‚ and even calls from some fans for his head.

“It’s always up to the guys [fans]. Some guys say‚ ‘Eh‚ good coach‚ we won a title [this season’s MTN8 trophy]‚ and the last six years we didn’t’. Other guys say‚ ‘Ja‚ we want more‚ we want more’‚” the coach said.

“I understand the supporters. And‚ you know‚ the problem is always that the fans want to see points. A club like Orlando Pirates‚ they need success. And that’s always so.

“But you have to work on it‚ and the season is a long season. And I understand the fans when they are upset after a draw‚ or you don’t get the three points. It’s the emotion‚ and it’s an emotional business.

“But we work now‚ we work more. We have problems with the strikers‚ yes‚ but we cannot change it‚ we have good players in the squad. And we have to work with the other players‚ and they have to take their chance‚ and then we score.

“But I cannot do anything about what the fans say. I talk on the street and they say‚ ‘You are doing a good job’‚ and otherwise some say‚ ‘Yeah‚ why did you lose this game?’

“But it’s like that. We work on the performance‚ and the results. And maybe the next game you try to fight for the three points‚ and you have three points‚ and then you make the next step.

“And then it changes. You win three games in a row, they say you’re the best coach. You lose three in a row, they say you are the worst coach. I know this business.

“I fight for the three points every day‚ and my players also. And we are more upset‚ maybe like the fans - trust me. We are so upset when we don’t get the three points.

“We work and we do our best‚ and the next step is three points.”

Pirates’ scoring form appears to have been hit by the absence through injury of previously in-form strikers Zakhele Lepasa and Tshegofatso Mabasa. Gabadinho Mhango returned form injury‚ then picked up niggles‚ and he and Terrence Dzvukamanja have been in and out of Bucs’ XI.

Mhango is available for the derby‚ Zinnbauer said.

