Soccer

Man United's Rashford calls racial abuse against him 'humanity at its worst'

31 January 2021 - 13:00 By Reuters
Marcus Rashford has refused to share the screengrabs, saying it will be irresponsible of him to do so.
Marcus Rashford has refused to share the screengrabs, saying it will be irresponsible of him to do so.
Image: Jon Super - Pool/Getty Images

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said the racial abuse he received online after Saturday's 0-0 draw at Arsenal was "humanity and social media at its worst".

The 23-year-old England international said he refused to take screenshots of the multiple messages he received as it would be irresponsible to do so.

"Humanity and social media at its worst.

"Yes I'm a Black man and I live every day proud that I am. No one, or no one comment, is going to make me feel any different," Rashford wrote on Twitter late on Saturday.

"So sorry if you were looking for a strong reaction, you're just simply not going to get it here.

"I'm not sharing screenshots. It would be irresponsible to do so... there's nothing original in them.

"I have beautiful children of all colours following me and they don't need to read it. Beautiful colours that should only be celebrated."

The Football Association (FA) had earlier condemned the racial abuse of players after United duo Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial, West Bromwich Albion's Romaine Sawyers and Chelsea's Reece James were targeted this week.

"We are united with all of football in our abhorrence of any racist abuse. This is not acceptable in any part of society," the FA said in a statement on Twitter on Saturday.

"We will continue to work with the rest of the game, the government and social media platforms to remove this - and all elements of - discrimination from our sport."

Police on Friday said they had arrested a 49-year-old man relating to the abuse of Sawyers.

Government ministers met top English players on Monday to discuss online abuse and discrimination as part of a series of "Future of Football" discussions. 

MORE:

Hit and miss for new club bosses in the Premier Soccer League

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has no way of ensuring that new club owners entering SA's professional football business by buying financially ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Pirates beat Chiefs in Soweto derby thriller

Kaizer Chiefs will make the short trip to the Orlando Stadium to face arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in their next DStv Premiership game on Saturday in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Zinnbauer: I cannot do anything about what the Orlando Pirates fans say

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer says he knows football well enough to be aware that if a manager “wins three games in a row he’s the best ...
Sport
2 days ago

PSL approves sale of Tshakhuma FC to pharmaceuticals businessman

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has approved the sale of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila TTM to a company called “Protoscape 202 CC”‚ the league said in ...
Sport
2 days ago

Sports court reinstates Ahmad to Caf presidency

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) has dramatically reinstated Ahmad Ahmad as president of the Confederation of African Football temporarily ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Pitso Mosimane encourages SA football coaches to emulate himself‚ Trevor Noah ... Soccer
  2. Junior Khanye's advice to Siphelele Ntshangase: Please leave Kaizer Chiefs ... Soccer
  3. Mamelodi Sundowns: Motjeka Madisha finally to be buried next week Soccer
  4. LOL! Is that Trevor Noah or Shaun Bartlett? Viral Bafana Bafana picture has the ... Soccer
  5. Hunt spurs Kaizer Chiefs' youngsters on to shine in derby against Pirates Soccer

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
X