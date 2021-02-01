Soccer

Barcelona to sue newspaper El Mundo for publishing Lionel Messi contract

01 February 2021 - 10:06 By Reuters
Lionel Messi, who joined Barcelona in 2000 aged 13 and made his debut in 2004, is the club's all-time scorer with 650 goals in 755 appearances.
Lionel Messi, who joined Barcelona in 2000 aged 13 and made his debut in 2004, is the club's all-time scorer with 650 goals in 755 appearances.
Image: Manu Fernandez/Pool via Getty Images

Barcelona said on Sunday they will take legal action against Spanish newspaper El Mundo for publishing Lionel Messi's contract with the club.

El Mundo published full details of the deal Messi penned with Barca in 2017 until June 2021.

The report said the contract, which was previously described by French newspaper L'Equipe as the most lucrative in football, had contributed to the club's recent financial troubles, which have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Barca's last accounts showed their net debt had doubled to $592.24 million, while the club's interim president Carles Tusquets said recently they had been forced to delay payments to players.

Barcelona denied any responsibility for the publication of the contract in a statement, adding they regretted its release as it was a "private document governed by the principle of confidentiality between the parties".

The statement added: "FC Barcelona expresses its absolute support for Lionel Messi, especially in the face of any attempt to discredit his image, and to damage his relationship with the entity where he has worked to become the best player in the world and in football history."

Messi, who joined Barca in 2000 aged 13 and made his debut in 2004, is the club's all-time scorer with 650 goals and has also provided 280 assists in 755 appearances for the Catalans.

He is also their captain and most decorated player with 10 La Liga titles, four Uefa Champions Leagues plus six Copa del Rey triumphs.

The Argentine tried to leave Barca last August via a release clause in his contract but eventually decided to stay in order to avoid a court case with the club.

He can move to any club for free from June but has not ruled out staying at Barca, saying in a December interview that he will make his decision at the end of the season. 

MORE:

Drama aplenty as Orlando Pirates punish Kaizer Chiefs for their mistakes

Orlando Pirates capitalised on Kaizer Chiefs’ errors to run out 2-1 DStv Premiership winners in tricky conditions in Saturday’s Soweto derby at ...
Sport
1 day ago

Swallows FC cannot lose‚ holding SuperSport at Lucas Moripe

Swallows FC are simply too resilient to lose a match in the DStv Premiership‚ drawing 1-1 against another top contender‚ SuperSport United‚ on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sports court reinstates Ahmad to Caf presidency

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) has dramatically reinstated Ahmad Ahmad as president of the Confederation of African Football temporarily ...
Sport
2 days ago

Mamelodi Sundowns: Motjeka Madisha finally to be buried next week

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed that Motjeka Madisha will finally be buried next week.
Sport
1 day ago

Chelsea secure first win under Tuchel with 2-0 defeat of Burnley

Chelsea notched up their first win under Thomas Tuchel on Sunday with a 2-0 victory over Burnley thanks to goals by Spanish defenders Cesar ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Man United's Rashford calls racial abuse against him 'humanity at its worst'

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said the racial abuse he received online after Saturday's 0-0 draw at Arsenal was "humanity and social ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Hit and miss for new club bosses in the Premier Soccer League Sport
  2. Mamelodi Sundowns: Motjeka Madisha finally to be buried next week Soccer
  3. Pitso Mosimane encourages SA football coaches to emulate himself‚ Trevor Noah ... Soccer
  4. SA Rugby reacts to Rugby Australia offer to host British and Irish Lions tour ... Rugby
  5. How Pirates and Chiefs’ players rated in the Soweto derby Soccer

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
X