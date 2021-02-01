Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt had no doubts after his team’s 2-1 Soweto derby defeat to Orlando Pirates on Saturday‚ expressing in no uncertain terms that he felt Amakhosi “should have won the game”.

Chiefs missed a penalty by Samir Nurković‚ and some good chances in the opening half-hour‚ and last 10 minutes‚ of the DStv Premiership matchup at Orlando Stadium but ultimately paid for individual errors at the crucial front and back ends of the field.

It was Chiefs’ third derby defeat in succession‚ and third in all Hunt’s clashes against Pirates‚ having previously lost in both legs (3-0 and 2-0) of this season’s MTN8 semifinals.

“I’m disappointed. We should have won the game. We had more than enough chances to win the game‚ we were very unfortunate to lose‚” Hunt said afterwards.

“But that’s sometimes‚ you know ... football doesn’t always go for you. We had many‚ many chances and [I] thought we did very well today.”