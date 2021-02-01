Pitso Mosimane ready to represent Africa at Fifa Club World Cup tournament in Qatar

SA-born Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says he is ready to represent the continent at the 2020 Fifa Club World Cup tournament.

Ahead of the tournament, Mosimane said he was ready to not only represent his home country but Africa at large.

The tournament is being held in Qatar from February 1 to 11.

Al Ahly will face host club Al-Duhail in the second round on Thursday, February 4

“We will do our best to represent Africa, Al Ahly and Egypt,” said Mosimane.