Soccer

Pitso Mosimane ready to represent Africa at Fifa Club World Cup tournament in Qatar

The 2020 Fifa Club World Cup tournament kicks off today in Qatar

01 February 2021 - 07:03
Pitso Mosimane will lead Al Ahly in the Fifa Club World Cup that kicks off today.
Image: Al Ahly SC/Twitter

SA-born Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says he is ready to represent the continent at the 2020 Fifa Club World Cup tournament.

Ahead of the tournament, Mosimane said he was ready to not only represent his home country but Africa at large.

The tournament is being held in Qatar from February 1 to 11.

Al Ahly will face host club Al-Duhail in the second round on Thursday, February 4

“We will do our best to represent Africa, Al Ahly and Egypt,” said Mosimane.

Last week, Mosimame encouraged SA football coaches to draw inspiration from himself‚ comedian Trevor Noah and DJ Black Coffee, saying they should not settle for less.

“I come from humble beginnings. I come from the township. I want to say to a township boy that it is possible. That’s what Trevor Noah is doing‚ that’s what Black Coffee is doing‚ and that’s what a lot of guys are showing,” he said.

“[It’s about] black excellence and that we can come from humble beginnings. Let’s not settle only for‚ you’ve [SA media] got a term that you use, ‘amabinneplaas’ [locally based]. Let’s look beyond the borders.”

