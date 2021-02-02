Benni McCarthy masterminds last-gasp win as AmaZulu triumph in seven-goal thriller against Celtic

AmaZulu defender Tapelo Xoki scored a wonderful last-gasp free kick in referee's optional time to give the home side a 4-3 win over Bloemfontein Celtic in a breathtaking seven-goal thriller at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Tuesday afternoon.

The victory was the third in a row for Usuthu, who have now cemented their place in the top half of the Premiership ahead of starting their second round of league fixtures.

AmaZulu allowed Celtic to come back from two goal down to force the game to a 3-3 stalemate before Xoki completed his brace in the fourth minute of added time with a wonderful set-piece that gave Sipho Chaine no chance in Phunya Sele Sele's goals.

Augustine Mulenga‚ Siyethemba Sithebe and Xoki goals had given AmaZulu a 3-1 lead‚ but two late goals by Harris Tchilimbou and Victor Letsoalo's 77th minute looked to have earned Celtic a second successive stalemate against Usuthu.

Tchilimbou had initially cancelled Mulenga's 12th minute opener in the 30th minute before Usuthu extended their lead early in the second half.