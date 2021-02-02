Soccer

Ex-Bafana coach Stuart Baxter fired after making bizarre comment at press conference

02 February 2021 - 10:43 By Marc Strydom
Former Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter had two stints with the national team and on both occasions failed to qualify for two World Cups - Germany 2006 and Russia 2018.
Former Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter had two stints with the national team and on both occasions failed to qualify for two World Cups - Germany 2006 and Russia 2018.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Last-placed Indian Super League (ISL) club Odisha FC have fired their coach‚ former Bafana Bafana boss Stuart Baxter‚ soon after a bizarre and ill-advised “rape” comment he made in a press conference.

Baxter — known for an ability to put his foot in his mouth in his time in SA‚ where he also coached Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United — sparked outrage in India for his comment after his team's 1-0 defeat to Jamshedpur FC on Monday.

“You need decisions to go your way and they didn’t‚” Baxter had said.

“I don’t know when we’re going to get a penalty. I think one of my players would have to rape someone or get raped himself if he was going to get a penalty.”

Odisha on Monday night had apologised for the comment‚ tweeting: “It is completely unacceptable whatever the context and does not reflect the values of the club.

“We‚ at Odisha FC‚ unreservedly apologise and the club management will handle this matter internally.”

However‚ on Tuesday morning the club also saw fit to release the coach from his contract.

Odisha tweeted: “Odisha FC has decided to terminate head coach Stuart Baxter's contract with immediate effect.

“The interim coach for the remainder of the season will be announced soon.”

Odisha are in last place in the ISL having attained just eight points from 14 games — a win‚ five draws and eight defeats.

Baxter joined Odisha in June last year having been out of a job since quitting his stint as national coach of SA on August 2 2019‚ weeks after Bafana reached the quarterfinals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

That was the coach's second stint coaching Bafana‚ during which he failed to qualify for two World Cups — Germany 2006 and Russia 2018.

He had more success domestically‚ particularly at Chiefs where he won two league and cup doubles in three years‚ in 2012-13 and 2014-15.

MORE:

Sundowns set to convert defender Rushine de Reuck into a central midfielder

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Rushine de Reuck is set to be converted into a central midfielder in a bid to develop his multi-functional abilities.
Sport
23 hours ago

Hunt incredibly unhappy after Chiefs’ third Soweto derby defeat in succession

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt had no doubts after his team’s 2-1 Soweto derby defeat to Orlando Pirates on Saturday‚ expressing in no uncertain ...
Sport
1 day ago

Barcelona to sue newspaper El Mundo for publishing Lionel Messi contract

Barcelona said on Sunday they will take legal action against Spanish newspaper El Mundo for publishing Lionel Messi's contract with the club.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Malema teases Mpofu and Shivambu over Pirates' derby win Soccer
  2. SA Rugby reacts to Rugby Australia offer to host British and Irish Lions tour ... Rugby
  3. Hit and miss for new club bosses in the Premier Soccer League Sport
  4. Mamelodi Sundowns: Motjeka Madisha finally to be buried next week Soccer
  5. Chippa escape a humiliating beating from Sundowns as the champions win 2-0 Soccer

Latest Videos

SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores
X