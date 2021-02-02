Inconsistent Pirates follow derby win by slipping in the wet against Arrows

Orlando Pirates continue to be a model of inconsistency, after a tough Soweto derby win at the weekend with Wednesday evening’s 2-0 DStv Premiership defeat to Lamontville Golden Arrows at Sugar Ray Zulu Stadium in Clermont, Durban.

Quick 27-year-old left winger Pule Mmodi — who has earned game time and been a constant threat in Arrows’ front line this season, but scored just once — made that three goals in 2020-21 with scores in the 33rd and 67th minutes.

Thembinkosi Lorch missed a penalty for Pirates in the 58th.

Bucs skidded to third defeat of the season on the wet and slippery, but smooth surface that had held up well in the downpours that have hit KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, in a match played in more rain.