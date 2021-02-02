The coach of Egyptian second division club Tanta‚ Reda Abdel-Aal‚ has been sacked a day after becoming the latest former Al Ahly player to voice strong criticism of current Red Devils boss Pitso Mosimane.

Apparent sour grapes from some ex-Ahly players over Mosimane’s appointment last October to Africa’s Club of the 20th century have been mixed with genuine and valid criticisms. This as Mosimane has also had to downplay the Cairo giants’ fanatical supporters’ expectations as he prepares to take the team into the delayed 2020 Fifa Club World Cup.

Mosimane will make his second appearance at Fifa’s showpiece club event‚ having taken African champions Mamelodi Sundowns to the 2016 tournament in Japan‚ when Ahly meet host team Al-Duhail in the second round at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan on Thursday.

Abdel-Aal’s firing on Saturday appeared to have been results-related as Tanta lost 1-0 to Nogoom to remain rooted in last place in the second-tier. However‚ the 55-year-old ex-Ahly midfielder’s firing did also come a day after saying Mosimane would not be able to coach in the second division.