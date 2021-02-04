AmaZulu coach McCarthy: ‘Arrows got a beautiful result against mighty Orlando Pirates’

Benni McCarthy says it won’t get any easier for AmaZulu FC when they engage in-form neighbours Lamontville Golden Arrows in the Last 32 of the Nedbank Cup at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Though Usuthu are in the best form of this season having won their last three DStv Premiership matches on the trot‚ McCarthy is still wary of the transition game that Arrows have played to good effect. This culminated in Abafana Bes-thende’s solid 2-0 win against Orlando Pirates at their Clermont Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium home venue on Tuesday.

“Of course we want to win [the Nedbank] — we’re preparing to win this cup‚” said McCarthy‚ whose team last won a competition in 1992 when they beat Kaizer Chiefs 3-1 in what was then the Coca-Cola Cup.

“It all depends on the opposition. It will be a very hard-fought match and both of the teams will want to win‚ especially because it’s a KZN derby — that makes it a challenge and even tougher.

“But we’re going to this challenge wanting to win and wanting to succeed. We want to go to the next stage.”