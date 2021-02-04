Khumalo on what went wrong after 1996: Barker shouldn't have been discarded

“Look‚ there’s a quote that I posted on Instagram that it has never emerged where you see a team being crowned‚ and within a blink of an eye those champions are nowhere to be seen‚” Khumalo said.

“There was supposed to be a synergy‚ or a way of roping in incoming players with the very same mentality‚ [being done by] the very same players and keeping Clive‚ not even probably as a coach but [in another role].

“Remember‚ this is the man who changed the fortunes of Bafana – from ‘4x4s’ to a winning Bafana.

“Let me remind you also‚ we didn’t qualify for the 96 Afcon because we were the hosts – we had beaten Madagascar in our last game to qualify [before SA replaced Kenya as hosts]. And this is the man who beat DR Congo in Pointe Noire.

“Clive had two missions – to win the 96 Nations Cup and qualify for France 98. And we all thought‚ ‘He’s talking crap?’ And we won 96‚ and qualified for France.

“Now how do you separate that experience‚ and let alone separate‚ but do away with that? Did we ever ask Clive just for a conference‚ for him to present the system to South African coaches? How he worked with Jomo Sono and other coaches and Bra Phil [Setshedi].

“Why were Shoes and I given that role‚ and have Linda and Tinkler being destroyers‚ and have John Moeti coming from behind being what we call in the modern game a box-to-box player?

“Do you have anything that talks to you about that? No. But you go to Brazil – all the coaches have presented.

“So what I’m trying to say is that the chain was broken. And believe it or not there is no way in football you will succeed if you cut corners.