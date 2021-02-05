Itumeleng Khune remains a “hugely important” player to Kaizer Chiefs‚ even as he has lost his starting place between the posts to Daniel Akpeyi‚ Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt has said.

Khune – once without doubt Chiefs’ No 1 ‚ but injury-plagued for his last two-and-a-half seasons – has fallen further out of favour this campaign‚ and speculation has been that the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper might even be nearing the end of his time at Amakhosi.

Khune, who has played just five of eighth-placed Chiefs’ 15 league games in 2020-21‚ one cup match and two games in the Caf Champions League, has even become embroiled in some of the discussions regarding his absence on social media.

As Chiefs come off a 2-1 DStv Premiership Soweto derby defeat to Orlando Pirates on Saturday‚ and prepare to face First Division Richards Bay in the Nedbank Cup last-32 at FNB Stadium on Sunday‚ Hunt was asked to clarify Khune’s importance right now.