Soccer

Sundowns' fallen star Motjeka Madisha laid to rest in Ga-Madisha‚ Limpopo

06 February 2021 - 16:18
Former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka “Ace” Madisha was finally laid to rest at his village of Ga-Madisha in Zebediela in Limpopo on Saturday.
Former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka “Ace” Madisha was finally laid to rest at his village of Ga-Madisha in Zebediela in Limpopo on Saturday.
Image: TWITTER/ModisaWaDinku

Former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka “Ace” Madisha was finally laid to rest at his village of Ga-Madisha in Zebediela in Limpopo on Saturday.

Madisha died in a horrific car accident when the vehicle he was travelling in crashed into a steel pole in wet conditions and burst into flames near Kempton Park in December.

He was laid to rest at Ga-Madisha-Leolo cemetery‚ in a ceremony attended by family members‚ government dignitaries and other VIPs‚ and Madisha's Sundowns teammates‚ technical staff and officials.

The funeral was delayed by almost six weeks as the family waited for laboratory DNA results as Madisha was with someone during the accident that left the car burnt beyond recognition.

The funeral was attended by various dignitaries including Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi‚ Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena and former roommate Thapelo Morena and Limpopo politicians.

Fans from different clubs joined those of Sundowns supporters who carried Madisha's coffin and exploded in song at the gravesite before he was put into his final resting place.

This week‚ Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe‚ the technical team and players and Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki and members of his technical team visited the family to pay their respects.

READ MORE

Mamelodi Sundowns: Motjeka Madisha finally to be buried next week

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed that Motjeka Madisha will finally be buried next week.
Sport
1 week ago

Motjeka Madisha’s grieving family break their silence

The family of Motjeka Madisha has strongly hit out at the SA Police Service (SAPS) and government mortuary over the shambolic handling of the ...
Sport
1 month ago

Sundowns star Madisha's family awaits DNA results to establish identity of driver in horror car crash

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced that the family of defender Motjeka “Ace” Madisha met with pathologists on Monday to establish if the person who ...
Sport
1 month ago

SA football dealt another stunning blow after Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka Madisha dies

South African football was dealt another stunning blow after Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka Madisha died in a car accident on Sunday morning.
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Pitso Mosimane critic gets the axe in Egypt a day after voicing his disapproval ... Soccer
  2. Newlands crowd may have hated Nasty Booter, but he loved playing there Sport
  3. Doctor Khumalo remembers Nelson Mandela's words ahead of Bafana's moment of ... Soccer
  4. Benni McCarthy declines to commit on Siphiwe Tshabalala’s future at AmaZulu Soccer
  5. Safa to investigate ex-Bafana coach Stuart Baxter’s comment that cost him his ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
X