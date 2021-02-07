Soccer

Leopards scrape through, join Pirates, Sundowns and Cape Town City in Nedbank Cup last 16

07 February 2021 - 17:09 By Tiisetso Malepa
Zimbabwe international Ovidy Karuru celebrates with his Black Leopards teammates after scoring his second goal of the match.
Zimbabwe international Ovidy Karuru celebrates with his Black Leopards teammates after scoring his second goal of the match.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Black Leopards put their league struggles aside as they edged Jomo Cosmos in Potchefstroom on Sunday afternoon to advance to the last 16 round of the Nedbank Cup.

The game was short of clear cut goal scoring opportunities but turned on its head in the final 10 minutes that produced three goals at Orlen Park.

Ovidy Karuru put Leopards ahead after 82 minutes of action but the visiting side’s celebrations were cut short as Khethukuthula Zwane equalised for Cosmos a minute later.

Leopards regained their lead as Karuru pounced again with two minutes remaining and this time the Zimbabwean attacker had the last laugh as the visitors ran out of time equalise.

In the other matches, unbeaten Swallows FC continued their fairy tale run as overcame Cape United in Soweto to make it to the next round.

TS Sporting and JDR Stars from the GladAfrica Championship remain in the tournament and joined Swallows, Leopards, Orlando Pirates, champions Mamelodi Sundowns, AmaZulu and Cape Town City.

Chippa United are also through to the next stage after a narrow victory over Free State Stars in Port Elizabeth and the winner between the Baroka FC and Cape Town Spurs fixture in Polokwane will join the winners of the Kaizer Chiefs and Richards Bay match to complete the last 16 round. 

The last 16 draw is expected to be made on Monday.

MORE:

Uthongathi make Orlando Pirates sweat for tricky cup win

Orlando Pirates laboured but beat defensive Uthongathi FC at Orlando Stadium in the Nedbank Cup last-32 on Saturday.
Sport
17 hours ago

Ntseki reveals plans for Bafana's big Afcon qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki and his technical team have unveiled their elaborate plans for the must-win and back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of ...
Sport
2 days ago

Marvellous Majoro strike rescues AmaZulu from jaws of defeat against Arrows

Lehlohonolo Majoro pulled AmaZulu FC from the jaws of defeat to help them boot their neighbours Lamontville Golden Arrows out of the Nedbank Cup‚ ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Manchester United are not title contenders, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his side cannot be considered title contenders after they twice blew a lead to draw 3-3 with ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Bayern fume over seven-hour delay to departure for Qatar

Bayern Munich on Saturday were left fuming after a seven-hour delay to their departure to Qatar for the Club World Cup, when Berlin's airport refused ...
Sport
1 day ago

Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi: AmaZulu a different team under Benni McCarthy

Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi has acknowledged that the AmaZulu team they’ll be meeting in the last-32 of the Nedbank Cup on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Benni McCarthy declines to commit on Siphiwe Tshabalala’s future at AmaZulu Soccer
  2. Newlands crowd may have hated Nasty Booter, but he loved playing there Sport
  3. Pitso Mosimane critic gets the axe in Egypt a day after voicing his disapproval ... Soccer
  4. Hunt impressed as Kaizer Chiefs promote another player from the youth system Soccer
  5. Sundowns' fallen star Motjeka Madisha laid to rest in Ga-Madisha‚ Limpopo Soccer

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
X