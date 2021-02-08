Soccer

Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly denied place in Fifa Club World Cup final by Bayern Munich

08 February 2021 - 22:04 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Al Ahly's Taher Mohamed in action with Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng.
Al Ahly's Taher Mohamed in action with Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng.
Image: REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous

Pitso Mosimane’s attempts of guiding Al Ahly to the final of the Fifa Club World Cup went up in smoke as they were defeated 2-0 by European champions Bayern Munich at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Monday.

The match was settled by a goal in each half by the devastating Robert Lewandowski who showed his quality and ruthlessness in front of goal to punish the gallant Egyptians who were not outclassed.

Lewandowski opened the scoring after 17 minutes when he latched on to a low pass from Germany international midfielder Serge Gnabry inside the box and registered his brace five minutes from time.

For the opening goal‚ Bayern managed to stretch the Al Ahly defence and when they arrived in the box Gnabry laid the ball for the ruthless Lewandowski who beat goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy.

Al Ahly’s mission to bounce back after the opening goal was dealt a blow when Ali Ma’aloul was forced off the pitch after 27 minutes with an injury and he was replaced with Yasser Ibrahim.

For the second goal‚ Leroy Sane put the ball on the path of Lewandowski who had an easy task of putting the ball in the back of the net.

During their exchanges‚ Al Ahly at times struggled to come with the relentless attacks of superior Bayern attackers in the form of Lewandowski‚ Thomas Müller‚ Kingsley Coman‚ David Alaba and Gnabry.

It was not all Bayern on the attack as Al Ahly also created opportunities and mainly through Ma’aloul‚ before he was replaced‚ Taher Mohammed‚ Mohamed Hany and Hamdi Fathi.

They troubled the Bayern defence that was marshaled by Jerome Boateng and Pavard Benjamin on occasions but they could not find their way past opposition goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

This means Al Ahly have once again failed to qualify for the Fifa Club World Cup final after they reached semi-finals in 2006 and 2012 and Bayern will meet Tigers UNAL of Mexico in the decider on Thursday.

This result is also likely to draw criticism for Mosimane in Egypt from a section of club legends who have not warmed up to him and have been critical of him in recent weeks despite having made it to the semi-final.

This is the second time that Mosimane has coached at the Fifa Club World Cup as he was in charge of Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016 in Japan where they lost their two matches against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors of South Korea and Kashima Antlers of Japan.

Al Ahly will now take on Brazilians side SE Palmeiras on Thursday in the third and fourth play-off.

MORE:

Uthongathi make Orlando Pirates sweat for tricky cup win

Orlando Pirates laboured but beat defensive Uthongathi FC at Orlando Stadium in the Nedbank Cup last-32 on Saturday.
Sport
1 day ago

Manchester United are not title contenders, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his side cannot be considered title contenders after they twice blew a lead to draw 3-3 with ...
Sport
1 day ago

Josef Zinnbauer admits Pirates lacked conviction in cup win over Uthongathi

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer is worried that striker Gabadinho Mhango might have picked up yet another injury in their 1-0 Nedbank Cup‚ ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Nedbank Cup defending champions Sundowns drawn against Polokwane City in last 16

Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns were drawn against Polokwane City in the last 16 stage of the Nedbank Cup during the draw conducted by the PSL ...
Sport
1 hour ago

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy on the support of his boss Sandile Zungu

Benni McCarthy is appreciating the support he’s getting from new AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu.
Sport
7 hours ago

Marvellous Majoro strike rescues AmaZulu from jaws of defeat against Arrows

Lehlohonolo Majoro pulled AmaZulu FC from the jaws of defeat to help them boot their neighbours Lamontville Golden Arrows out of the Nedbank Cup‚ ...
Sport
2 days ago

Richards Bay coach Simo Dladla on how they dumped Chiefs out of the Nedbank Cup

Richards Bay coach Simo Dladla has explained in detail how he masterminded the stunning 2-1 win over fancied Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday.
Sport
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. Benni McCarthy declines to commit on Siphiwe Tshabalala’s future at AmaZulu Soccer
  2. Hunt impressed as Kaizer Chiefs promote another player from the youth system Soccer
  3. Newlands crowd may have hated Nasty Booter, but he loved playing there Sport
  4. Sundowns' fallen star Motjeka Madisha laid to rest in Ga-Madisha‚ Limpopo Soccer
  5. Richards Bay coach Simo Dladla: ‘It doesn’t get bigger than Kaizer Chiefs’ Soccer

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
X