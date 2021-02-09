AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy says former Bafana Bafana teammates Siyabonga Nomvethe and Moeneeb Josephs have made his job at the Durban side much easier than he could have ever hoped for.

Nomvethe and Josephs are part of the AmaZulu technical team. The presence of Vasili Manousakis‚ who was also McCarthy’s assistant at former club Cape Town City‚ completes a strong think tank that has masterminded a four-game winning run in all competitions in recent weeks.

“Our president (Sandile Zungu) has an open mind and wants success‚ but he knows he must give me all the support I need‚” said McCarthy.

“He knows for me to deliver the success‚ he needs to bring in the new people I’m most comfortable to work with.

“When that happens‚ everyone is going to be on the same page. There’s no jealousy‚ no double back-stabbing. There’s a lot of trust‚ and there’s total belief in one another’s ability.