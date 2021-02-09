Mzansi weighs in on Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly defeat to Bayern Munich
Pitso Mosimane has been flooded with messages of support after his Al Ahly side lost to Bayern Munich in the Fifa Club World Cup on Monday.
Mosimane suffered his first loss at the helm of the Egyptian giants, stumbling to a 2-0 loss at the hands of the European champions at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
The sensational Robert Lewandowski scored in both halves as arguably the best team in the world at the moment put Mosimane's side to the sword.
Al Ahly will now take on Brazilian side SE Palmeiras on Thursday in the third and fourth play-off.
Reflecting on the loss, Mosimane said there was a lot to learn from the loss, and admitted that his first defeat had left him feeling “sick”.
“Not the results we wanted. We will have to improve on many aspects. Football at World Cup level will always show you that you still have a lot of work to do - most especially when you are playing against the champions of Europe. Tasted my first loss, so sick!”
And while Mosimane may face some criticism in Egypt, where his every move is critiqued by those who have not warmed to him, local fans were quick to point out that Al Ahly had faced a strong Bayern side that could beat any team on their day.
They flooded social media with messages of praise and support for the coach, telling him to hold his head up high:
Win or lose, I’m happy for pitso mosimane ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vuKifErQwX— No One Else But Me 🗨 (@Ndobe_Bibow) February 8, 2021
Pitso Mosimane has grown so much as a coach— Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) February 8, 2021
Yes Al Ahly lost to Bayern (Arguably the best team in the world)
But the way his team conducted themselves was brilliant, they held their own 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
He can be proud 👌🏽
Now to the 3rd/4th playoffs ⚽#ClubWC #FIFAClubWorldCup pic.twitter.com/cOAi7KT5q1
Al Ahly played well second half ❤️ Dankie Pitso mosimane pic.twitter.com/iqDtT3aQI0— No One Else But Me 🗨 (@Ndobe_Bibow) February 8, 2021
We are proud of The Son of the Soil #Pitsomosimane and his soldiers...beaten, certainly not disgraced 🙏#ClubWorldCup#AlAhly— Luthando Zibeko (@LuthandoZibeko) February 8, 2021
We are proud of you sir Pitso Mosimane 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/KIQ043NVVf— Given Mbethe (@MbetheGiven) February 8, 2021
Pitso Mosimane can coach anywhere in the world. I don't care who says what.— A Dog That Bites (@SkepeMatsebane) February 8, 2021
All I know is that he just lost his 1st match ever since he went to Al Ahly in Egypt and it wasn’t just a match, it was FIFA Club World Cup against Bayern he’s still representing us well sir Pitso Mosimane, he’s the best— THEMBANTSELE (@ThembaNtseleSA) February 8, 2021
Your boys played well, all hail king 👑 pic.twitter.com/NFvBp3KRpe— Sfiso Junior (@MabulaneSfiso) February 8, 2021