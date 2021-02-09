Mzansi weighs in on Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly defeat to Bayern Munich

Pitso Mosimane has been flooded with messages of support after his Al Ahly side lost to Bayern Munich in the Fifa Club World Cup on Monday.

Mosimane suffered his first loss at the helm of the Egyptian giants, stumbling to a 2-0 loss at the hands of the European champions at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

The sensational Robert Lewandowski scored in both halves as arguably the best team in the world at the moment put Mosimane's side to the sword.

Al Ahly will now take on Brazilian side SE Palmeiras on Thursday in the third and fourth play-off.

Reflecting on the loss, Mosimane said there was a lot to learn from the loss, and admitted that his first defeat had left him feeling “sick”.