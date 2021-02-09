Soccer

Mzansi weighs in on Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly defeat to Bayern Munich

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
09 February 2021 - 10:15
Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly side lost to Bayern Munich on Monday.
Image: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Pitso Mosimane has been flooded with messages of support after his Al Ahly side lost to Bayern Munich in the Fifa Club World Cup on Monday.

Mosimane suffered his first loss at the helm of the Egyptian giants, stumbling to a 2-0 loss at the hands of the European champions at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

The sensational Robert Lewandowski scored in both halves as arguably the best team in the world at the moment put Mosimane's side to the sword.

Al Ahly will now take on Brazilian side SE Palmeiras on Thursday in the third and fourth play-off.

Reflecting on the loss, Mosimane said there was a lot to learn from the loss, and admitted that his first defeat had left him feeling “sick”.

“Not the results we wanted. We will have to improve on many aspects. Football at World Cup level will always show you that you still have a lot of work to do - most especially when you are playing against the champions of Europe. Tasted my first loss, so sick!”

And while Mosimane may face some criticism in Egypt, where his every move is critiqued by those who have not warmed to him, local fans were quick to point out that Al Ahly had faced a strong Bayern side that could beat any team on their day.

They flooded social media with messages of praise and support for the coach, telling him to hold his head up high:

