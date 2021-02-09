Pitso Mosimane clears the air on future Bafana Bafana return

Pitso Mosimane has not ruled out the possibility of coaching Bafana Bafana again in the future.

Al Ahly's coach, who is making great strides internationally and raising the SA flag high, said his return to the national team was possible.

Addressing the issue in the On The Whistle podcast, Mosimane said he was not sure when his return to team would be.

He said there was a lot of football work that needed to be done in the national team by the football federation, including in player development.

“There’s a phrase we have in SA that says ‘once a Bafana, always a Bafana’, Yes, it is possible, but when, I’m not sure,” said Mosimane.

“SA is my country. I always carry my flag and I never forget where I come from. That is my country and they gave me the opportunity to be here.”

The former Sundowns coach was an assistant coach for the 2010 World Cup in SA, where Bafana Bafana failed to make it out of the group stages.

In July 2010, he was appointed as Bafana Bafana coach, a position he occupied until June 2012.