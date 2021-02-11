Zinnbauer has drawn criticism for seemingly too many personnel changes from game to game — five‚ four and four in the three matches before meeting City. From a 1-0 Nedbank Cup win against GladAfrica Championship Uthongathi FC on Saturday‚ though‚ just three changes to the win against City seemed to bring some solidity and confidence.

“It’s not always so easy when you have problems after games — like last week it was [Vincent] Pule and before it was [Paseka] Mako‚” Zinnbauer said‚ asked if he might aim for greater consistency in line-ups now‚ and to explain the many changes of personnel and systems.

“And players always have problems with muscles‚ like [Bongani] Sam last week. And that’s a problem when you have a lot of games in a short time‚ and you always have to manage this.

“Now our [next] game is on Sunday‚ and we have a bit more time for recovery. And ... we didn’t change a lot of players [from Uthongathi to City].

“But we need the right conditioning for the next game. You saw [Thabang] Monare come out — I hope it’s not too serious. But I saw him after the game and I think he feels good.

“ ... I know the supporters are saying‚ ‘Why does the coach change so much’‚ or why do players not play in the right positions — like [Siphesihle] Ndlovu [against City]. At the moment we don’t have right fullbacks‚ with three injured‚ and this was the reason Ndlovu played in that position.