“I’m proud of the boys. Three hard games. They left everything on the pitch‚ they stepped on every leaf of the grass. And they should be tired by now‚” Mosimane said.

“They have the character‚ the self-belief‚ and you can’t ask for more from the boys.

“Yes‚ we know that we are not Bayern. And yes, we know that we have a lot of work to do. Yes‚ we know that we should score more.

“But you’ve got to understand the level of the competition. It’s the World Cup. I think Africa should not be disgraced by us becoming third.