SportsLIVE with BBK
PODCAST | The power of Mandla
12 February 2021 - 16:30
Head coach Mandla Ncikazi shares the secrets of Lamontville Golden Arrows’ great start to the PSL season, how he discovered Fortune Makaringe and a long list of other players, his relationship with Steve Komphela and views on his boss Mato Madlala.
Here is what he had to say:
SportsLIVE with BBK is a MultimediaLIVE production