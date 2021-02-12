Soccer

SportsLIVE with BBK

PODCAST | The power of Mandla

Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times
12 February 2021 - 16:30
Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Head coach Mandla Ncikazi shares the secrets of Lamontville Golden Arrows’ great start to the PSL season, how he discovered Fortune Makaringe and a long list of other players, his relationship with Steve Komphela and views on his boss Mato Madlala.

Here is what he had to say: 

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm, Spotify, Apple Podcast, Pocket Casts, Player.fm 

SportsLIVE with BBK is a MultimediaLIVE production

