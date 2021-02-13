Mamelodi Sundowns dispatch of Al-Hilal to take early lead in Group B

Mamelodi Sundowns clinically took off to a winning start in the 2020-21 Caf Champions League group stage dispatching of tough Sudanese outfit Al-Hilal 2-0 at Loftus Versveld on Saturday night.

Strikes from Mosa Lebusa in the 10th minute and substitute Kermit Erasmus in 90th earned Downs an efficient return.

Hilal, semifinalists in the in inaugural Champions Cup in 1966, have a proud record in Caf’s premier club competition. Their four subsequent semi appearances came post-2007, the last in 2015. Last campaign they missed the quarterfinals by a point from eventual winners Al Ahly.

Downs, though, had Hilal’s number, their only deficiency a mild lack of killer instinct to kill the game sooner.

Overall it was a good night for Downs. With Group B favourites TP Mazembe of Democratic Republic of Congo held 0-0 at home by Algeria’s CR Belouizdad, the Brazilians took the lead of Group B.

Downs showed enough class to suggest they can not only progress through the stage, but win the group too.