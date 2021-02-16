Soccer

Sundowns and Stellies escape PSL punishment on Anele Ngconcga honour issue

16 February 2021 - 10:32
Marc van Heerden of Stellenbosch FC challenged by Lebohang Maboe and Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Nedbank Cup, Last 32 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch FC at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on February 3 2021 in Pretoria.
Marc van Heerden of Stellenbosch FC challenged by Lebohang Maboe and Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Nedbank Cup, Last 32 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch FC at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on February 3 2021 in Pretoria.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch escaped punishment on Monday after they were found not guilty by the Premier Soccer League's (PSL) disciplinary committee (DC) on charges of interrupting a match when they honoured defender Anele Ngconcga last year.

The Brazilians and Stellenbosch were hauled before the DC to explain the circumstances that led to their players participating in what was a widely applauded gesture at the time.

An insider close to the developments confirmed to TimesLIVE that Sundowns and Stellenbosch won their cases after they appeared in front of the PSL DC on Monday afternoon.

“We are pleased that sanity prevailed and the right decision was made in the circumstances‚” said Sundowns senior official Yogesh Singh.

