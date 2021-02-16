Soccer

Why Mngqithi appreciates Caf health compliance officers’ plans to prevent Covid-19

16 February 2021 - 17:39 By Marc Strydom
Manqoba Mngqithi said Caf must be commended for trying to have Covid-19 compliance officers from different countries.
Manqoba Mngqithi said Caf must be commended for trying to have Covid-19 compliance officers from different countries.
Image: ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi said he appreciates the Confederation of African Football (Caf) sending health compliance officers to matches to prevent Covid-19 being weaponised in the Caf Champions League.

Caf’s continental competitions can be notorious for teams utilising gamesmanship to secure any kind of advantage they can.

Caf cancelled a Confederation Cup game in Angola on the weekend when a team from Tanzania‚ Namungo‚ were quarantined on arrival to meet Primeiro de Agosto in the first leg of their playoff tie. Last month Kaizer Chiefs were denied training ahead of their Champions League first round matchup in Luanda against Primeiro.

Sagrada Esperanca‚ who were 1-0 down from their first leg Confed match in Angola to Orlando Pirates‚ did not show up for the second leg in SA, citing coronavirus concerns. Last week Chiefs were denied visas to travel to Morocco for their group game against Wydad Casablanca‚ which now will be played at a neutral venue.

Such developments have raised concerns of Covid-19 being weaponised for gamesmanship purposes.

Sundowns coach reveals what is keeping him awake at night: 'we are not shrewd enough'

Mamelodi Sundowns’ technical team believe their killer instinct‚ especially in front of goal‚ will come with confidence and they will not be putting ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns opened their Champions League Group B campaign with a 2-0 win against Al-Hilal of Sudan at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday. Mngqithi said Covid-19 positive tests had already provided a challenge for Downs in this season’s tournament.

“I think it’s that stage in the Champions League where we are playing against adversity. There is so much happening‚ even at home‚” the Sundowns’ co-coach said.

“The next match we are going away [to meet CR Belouizdad in Algeria on Tuesday] and we might find some of our players‚ even before we board the flight‚ have tested positive and it’s already a setback.

“This season you’ll remember the game we played against Golden Arrows [a 1-1 league away draw last month]. We did not have 12 of our regular players in the team. We went to Botswana [to meet Jwaneng Galaxy] with a team that did not have [those 12 players].

“Our midfield in Botswana had Soumahoro Bangaly‚ Mothobi Mvala‚ and Andile Jali‚ because we were struggling with numbers. People were thinking we were keeping players for Botswana [against Arrows].

Kaizer Chiefs denied visas as Morocco opens a Pandora’s box

Morocco appears to have waded into murky water after the North African nation denied Kaizer Chiefs visas this week and pulled the plug on a ...
Sport
2 days ago

“They only realised when we were in Botswana that Themba Zwane‚ Gaston Sirino and Rivaldo Coetzee were not there. These players  had been playing regularly. The truth is this season is going to be like that.

“Caf must be commended for trying to have compliance officers coming from different countries. Our worry was if you are going to a country and you get tested‚ and they cheat you‚ you could end up having a lot of players testing positive when they are not.

“Caf are trying to address that because they know in the Champions League anything can happen. People like to cheat in this space.

“We are looking forward to it [this season’s tournament] knowing very well it is not going to be easy because a lot of things are happening.

“Kaizer Chiefs could not go to Morocco because of the laws of that country. The same can still apply. We were thinking Algeria might have a problem with us‚ but fortunately it looks like we are getting the visas for Algeria.

“This thing is going to be a bit tough‚ but we will have to see it through. Fortunately this season  our team has been tested a lot and we have had a lot of setbacks. We are trying to fight through those setbacks to get ourselves into a better space.”

Sundowns have a home DStv Premiership game against Baroka FC at Loftus on Wednesday before travelling to Algeria.

Sundowns and Stellies escape PSL punishment on Anele Ngconcga honour issue

Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch escaped punishment on Monday after they were found not guilty by the Premier Soccer League's disciplinary ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Mamelodi Sundowns off to a flyer in continental clash

Mamelodi Sundowns clinically got off to a winning start in the 2020-21 Caf Champions League group stage, dispatching tough Sudanese outfit Al-Hilal ...
Sport
2 days ago

‘One day they are going to lose’: Al-Hilal coach on Sundowns’ home record

Al-Hilal Omdurman coach Zoran Manojlović says they will not be intimidated by the highly impressive 19-match unbeaten home record of Mamelodi ...
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs denied visas as Morocco opens a Pandora’s box Sport
  2. Chiefs likely to recoup some of the R1m they spent preparing for called-off ... Soccer
  3. Sundowns and Stellenbosch to face PSL DC for stopping play in honour of ... Soccer
  4. SA going north could see game go Down Under Sport
  5. ‘It’s been a tough season for us personally, but change is inevitable’: Rachel ... Rugby

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters

Related articles

  1. Chiefs likely to recoup some of the R1m they spent preparing for called-off ... Soccer
  2. Pirates in no mood for romance as they punish Botswana's Galaxy on Valentine's ... Soccer
  3. Sundowns coach reveals what is keeping him awake at night: 'we are not shrewd ... Soccer
  4. Mamelodi Sundowns off to a flyer in continental clash Sport
X