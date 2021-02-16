Why Mngqithi appreciates Caf health compliance officers’ plans to prevent Covid-19

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi said he appreciates the Confederation of African Football (Caf) sending health compliance officers to matches to prevent Covid-19 being weaponised in the Caf Champions League.

Caf’s continental competitions can be notorious for teams utilising gamesmanship to secure any kind of advantage they can.

Caf cancelled a Confederation Cup game in Angola on the weekend when a team from Tanzania‚ Namungo‚ were quarantined on arrival to meet Primeiro de Agosto in the first leg of their playoff tie. Last month Kaizer Chiefs were denied training ahead of their Champions League first round matchup in Luanda against Primeiro.

Sagrada Esperanca‚ who were 1-0 down from their first leg Confed match in Angola to Orlando Pirates‚ did not show up for the second leg in SA, citing coronavirus concerns. Last week Chiefs were denied visas to travel to Morocco for their group game against Wydad Casablanca‚ which now will be played at a neutral venue.

Such developments have raised concerns of Covid-19 being weaponised for gamesmanship purposes.