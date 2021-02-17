"I'm very happy with the performance from Zukile. It's not easy coming into a team that's in good form and on a good run‚" AmaZulu's coach said.

"And you must remember he hasn't played the last few games for Cape Town City‚ so he was always going to run out of legs towards the end.

"But I think defensively that's why we were solid in midfield. We controlled the midfield and Swallows couldn't really penetrate the way they usually do‚ because [Makhehlene] Makhaula and 'Zuki'‚ the pair in front of the back four‚ were really steady and doing a great job.

"I'm very happy with the debut for Zuki. He's a player who I know, the qualities that he has and what he can bring to our team‚ and he's only going to get better with more game time.

"And then Samkelo Mgwazela‚ ah‚ just a breath of fresh air. You know‚ a young man‚ he's valiant‚ so brave. He gets thrown in and he deals with the situation well."

McCarthy said his team lacked penetration in the final third against Brandon Truter's third-placed Birds‚ whose remarkable unbeaten run on their return to the top-flight was extended to 15 matches at the halfway stage of the season‚ even if they have drawn their last four matches.

"Defensively our structures were really good but I think offensively we didn't create and attack the way we would have liked‚" the Bafana Bafana legend said.