'He motivated himself back': Chiefs fans happy to see Khune between the sticks again
Kaizer Chiefs fans were left buzzing on Wednesday when goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune returned to the starting line-up for the DStv Premiership game again AmaZulu.
Khune returned to his spot between the poles after he lost his starting place to Daniel Akpeyi.
His absence drew speculation from fans, with some claiming he might even be nearing the end of his time at Amakhosi.
But his return at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday proved otherwise, despite Amakhosi losing to AmaZulu by 2-1.
Joining Khune in the starting line-up were Siyabonga Ngezana, Daniel Cardoso, Eric Mathoho, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Reeve Frosler and Samir Nurković.
Earlier this month, coach Gavin Hunt said Khune was a “hugely important” player to the team.
“He’s very important‚ knowing that we’ve got someone of that calibre pushing to get into the team. So he’s very important‚” said Hunt.
“He’s like any other player‚ he’s got to work hard. There’s no entitlement to a position at a club anywhere. So he’s working hard. He’s doing well. And when his chance comes again, hopefully, he grabs it. That’s the only thing I can say on the situation.”
On social media, fans rejoiced at Khune's return, saying he should grab it with both hands.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions
