'He motivated himself back': Chiefs fans happy to see Khune between the sticks again

Kaizer Chiefs fans were left buzzing on Wednesday when goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune returned to the starting line-up for the DStv Premiership game again AmaZulu.

Khune returned to his spot between the poles after he lost his starting place to Daniel Akpeyi.

His absence drew speculation from fans, with some claiming he might even be nearing the end of his time at Amakhosi.

But his return at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday proved otherwise, despite Amakhosi losing to AmaZulu by 2-1.

Joining Khune in the starting line-up were Siyabonga Ngezana, Daniel Cardoso, Eric Mathoho, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Reeve Frosler and Samir Nurković.