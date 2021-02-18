Itumeleng Khune’s declining standards, from South Africa’s best goalkeeper and even one of the best in Africa to his current mistake-prone incarnation, is “a concern” for Kaizer Chiefs‚ coach Gavin Hunt has admitted.

Another error from the former Bafana Bafana No 1 was costly for Amakhosi on Wednesday as he came for a corner in the 85th minute for 10-man Amakhosi with the score at 1-1 in their DStv Premiership matchup against AmaZulu at FNB Stadium.

Khune was unable to connect his punch properly‚ allowing substitute Lehlohonolo Majoro to spoon in Usuthu’s winner.

Khune, 33, was Chiefs’ undisputed holder of the gloves for almost a decade from his debut season in 2007-08. He largely carried a battling Chiefs in many games at the start of their current six-season trophyless run.

But the keeper began to suffer serious and lengthy injuries from the 2018-19 season‚ and has played a total of 23 league games in Chiefs’ last three campaigns‚ including 2020-21.