Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer believes there is more to come from Jean-Marc Mundele now that the Congolese striker has opened his scoring account for the Buccaneers.

Mundele came off the bench on Sunday and displayed physical strength to shrug off two defenders and finish in Pirates’ 3-0 Caf Confederation Cup playoff tie first leg win against Jwaneng Galaxy at Botswana National Stadium in Gaborone.

The highly rated striker‚ signed on a season’s loan from AS Vita Club in November‚ has been gradually introduced at Bucs.

His six appearances (three league‚ one cup‚ two continental) have all come as a substitute‚ Zinnbauer citing conditioning and tactical needs.

“Mundele scored. That’s always good for a striker – he gets more confidence.