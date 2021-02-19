Gavin Hunt’s search for a winning formula at Kaizer Chiefs has seemingly hit a brick wall again as the team prepare for a second tough DStv Premiership outing in a week against SuperSport United at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

At times Hunt’s adaptation to his first job at a big three club – the biggest‚ in support‚ but in their sixth season trophyless‚ more questionably on the field‚ and a Chiefs clearly in need of major rebuilding – has been painful on the eye.

The coach appeared to hit some indication of form with three imperfect wins in a row in January‚ but since then Chiefs have crashed to five games without a victory‚ the last of which were three defeats.

Losing 2-1 at home to AmaZulu on Wednesday 10-man Chiefs notably lacked spark‚ while AmaZulu possessed it‚ and the Durban team’s tactical approach by young coach Benni McCarthy also appeared to outwit Hunt’s.

“Look‚ we had to make a change in the first few minutes of the game‚ and obviously that doesn’t help you. It changes your shape a bit and the balance‚” said Hunt afterwards‚ referring to Lebogang Manyama having to come on for injured Happy Mashiane in the 16th minute.

Manyama was later replaced himself in the second half by Leonardo Castro‚ raising eyebrows.