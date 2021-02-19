Royal AM coach Floyd Mogale has insisted that young club chairman Andile Mpisane is getting game time as a midfielder at the GladAfrica Championship side because he is an “intelligent and a very good player”.

The 19-year-old Mpisane‚ also a reality TV star and gqom music artist who runs Royal with his businesswoman mother Shauwn Mkhize‚ set tongues wagging on Twitter this week when a video showed him showboating during a league match against Uthongathi FC.

The video led to a social media storm, with many people insinuating that Mpisane is only playing because his mother owns the club‚ and he is the chairman.

Mogale‚ however‚ said Mpisane deserves the playing opportunity because he is a talented footballer who works hard at training.

“He is not playing because he is the chairman of the team. Being chairman is just a title that he has and I don’t want it to put pressure on him because he is a very intelligent footballer‚” said Mogale‚ who has helped the team to fourth spot on the standings after 14 matches.

“There is no such thing as he picks himself to play. The boy is training with the team every day and I can tell you that he is working very hard to improve his fitness.

“The boy loves football and, like I said, he is a very good player - make no mistake about that. He’s got football brains‚ he loves the game and you can’t take that away from him, because if you are talented‚ you are talented.”