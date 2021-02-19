The SA Football Association (Safa) has sent a strongly worded letter to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) laying out its position on travel by SA national teams and clubs as regards the Covid-19 situation.

Safa spelt out to Africa’s ruling body that SA teams “will not use neutral venues‚ as there [are] no substantial health reasons to do so”‚ and said that it had “scoffed at as being opportunistic” clubs’ and countries’ efforts to move games from SA.

The correspondence follows Morocco’s authorities denying Kaizer Chiefs visas for their Caf Champions League Group C away game against Wydad Casablanca that had been scheduled for this past Saturday.

Mamelodi Sundowns had to cancel their trip for their Group B game against CR Belouizdad on Thursday‚ as the club was leaving for OR International airport‚ after the Algerian authorities initially granted visas.

Sundowns were told on Thursday the situation had changed due to “further medical restrictions”.