Mngqithi happy with Sundowns' combinations as the Brazilians juggernaut rolls on

“It was one of those games that was always going to be difficult for us. Baroka got three very good chances in the first half and the unfortunate part is was that it was situations we discussed in out tactical meetings‚” Downs’ co-coach said.

“But we managed to take control of the game and we dealt very well with their transition from defence into attack even though we were still not shrewd enough. At times we were a little bit lethargic with our transitions and we were never really incisive enough in trying to get behind their defence.

“Nonetheless, it was a good performance from the group. Denis Onyango kept us alive‚ we created some very good moments and I was particularly impressed with our second goal.

“After we scored the first goal‚ we looked like the team that one knows and took control of the game and I am happy with another clean sheet for Denis and the group.”

Mngqithi also praised his substitutes who contributed to the team winning all three points.

“Good work from the substitutes. I think Kermit Erasmus changed the complexion of the game and Lesedi Kapinga also brought some calmness into the play‚” the coach said.