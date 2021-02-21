Soccer

Pirates prove too strong for Jwaneng Galaxy as they oust the Botswana side from Caf competition

Mninawa Ntloko Digital sports editor
21 February 2021 - 19:08 By Mninawa Ntloko
Linda Mntambo celebrates with his Orlando Pirates teammate after scoring his second Caf Confederation Cup goal in a week against the Botswana outfit.
Linda Mntambo celebrates with his Orlando Pirates teammate after scoring his second Caf Confederation Cup goal in a week against the Botswana outfit.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates will probably argue otherwise but they are unlikely to have spent sleepless nights agonising over visitors Jwaneng Galaxy as they prepared for the Caf Confederation Cup play-off return leg meeting between the two sides at Orlando Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Bucs laboured in the initial stages of this encounter but finally put the Botswana side out of their misery when they emerged 1-0 winners on the afternoon and 4-0 victors on aggregate to qualify for the lucrative group stages of the continental tournament.

If truth be told‚ Pirates finished the job with their 3-0 away win in the first leg in Gaborone a week ago and any hopes of a unlikely comeback at Orlando Stadium were finally doused when regular Galaxy tormentor Linda Mntambo gave the home side the priceless lead in the 55th minute.

Mntambo must be the source of countless nightmares for those who pledge allegiance to the Galaxy colours as he was among the scorers in the first leg a week ago.

The visitors must be sick of the sight of the midfielder as he once again coolly composed himself to beat goalkeeper Ezekiel Morake from close range.

Galaxy had appeared to hold their own during a largely open first half and even managed to threaten on occasion as they bravely sought an unlikely haul of goals that would have brought them back into this match.

And perhaps motivated by Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer's decision to stick to his guns and continue to rotate his squad‚ Galaxy often stood their ground as the home side searched for an effective route to Morake's goal area.

Only Mntambo and Thulani Hlatshwayo returned from the first leg and Pirates' Southern African neighbours visibly grew in confidence as the match progressed‚ and even managed to give Bucs keeper Siyabonga Mpontshane a fright when a free kick rattled the woodwork in the 30th minute.

That chance spurred Pirates into action and they should have made better use of the gilt-edged chances they subsequently created‚ most notably from Jean-Marc Mundele‚ who could not find a way past Morake after linking up very well with Austin Muwowo.

After going into the halftime break still goalles‚ Pirates finally sprung into life and that man Mntambo delivered when it mattered.

The goals avalanche that many predicted never came at Orlando Stadium and Pirates will need to deliver the killer blow at home when they are confronted by more dangerous sides in the group stages.

Pirates' goals in the first game were scored by Hlatshwayo‚ Mntambo and Mundele.

MORE:

Mthethwa: Fans in sports stadiums low on priority list for opening economy

Minister of sport Nathi Mthethwa has indicated that allowing fans back into stadiums will be at the tail end of government’s process of fully opening ...
Sport
2 days ago

Swallows fall six points behind leaders Sundowns with fifth successive draw

A run of five successive Premiership draws for the once high-flying Swallows FC has taken the wind out of their sails as the promoted Soweto club ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Kaizer Chiefs waste chances having to settle for draw against SuperSport

Kaizer Chiefs would have felt they deserved more than a point, but Gavin Hunt's work in progress Amakhosi will need to strategise to consolidate a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mngqithi happy with Sundowns' combinations as the Brazilians juggernaut rolls on

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi is pleased at the efficiency with which his team is combining to achieve results on a consistent basis.
Sport
1 day ago

Safa gets tough in letter to Caf: SA clubs ‘will not play at neutral venues’

The SA Football Association (Safa) has sent a strongly worded letter to the Confederation of African Football laying out its position on travel by SA ...
Sport
2 days ago

Benni McCarthy explains Phakamani Mahlambi’s absence at AmaZulu

Benni McCarthy has explained why on-loan Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Phakamani Mahlambi is battling for game time at AmaZulu‚ saying the speedy‚ ...
Sport
2 days ago

Painful process: Hunt seemingly no nearer to winning formula at Kaizer Chiefs

Gavin Hunt’s search for a winning formula at Kaizer Chiefs has seemingly hit a brick wall again as the team prepare for a second tough DStv ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Safa gets tough in letter to Caf: SA clubs ‘will not play at neutral venues’ Soccer
  2. Mngqithi's warning to Mahlambi: ‘Players must take responsibility’ Soccer
  3. Royal coach: Chairman Andile Mpisane deserves chance as he is ‘a very ... Soccer
  4. Gerrard 'let down' as Bongani Zungu caught among partying Rangers players ... Soccer
  5. Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer believes there is more to come from Jean-Marc ... Soccer

Latest Videos

20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...
X