Chiefs to face Wydad in Burkina Faso and Sundowns set for Tanzania as sanity finally prevails in Caf debacle

Mninawa Ntloko Digital sports editor
22 February 2021 - 13:04 By Mninawa Ntloko
Kaizer Chiefs are yet to confirm if they will travel to play in the West African country or not.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs

Morocco's farcical handling of Kaizer Chiefs' African Champions League match against Wydad Casablanca appears to have been stopped in its tracks after it emerged on Monday that the called off game will now finally be played in Burkina Faso on February 28.

Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns's match against Algeria's CR Belouizdad was also subjected to similar treatment and uncertainty‚ but it seems sanity has finally prevailed as this encounter will now take place in Tanzania also on the same day.

South African Football Association (Safa) CEO Tebogo Motlanthe told TimesLIVE on Monday that he was in possession of letters from the Confederation of African Football (Caf) confirming that the two games will be played on Sunday.

"I can confirm that we have received letters that say Chiefs will play in Burkina Faso and Sundowns will play in Tanzania on the 28th [of February]‚" he said.

"But the Association will further consult with the two teams and check if they will be able to meet the logistics and all that‚" he said.

"Remember Chiefs had said‚ initially Chiefs were the ones who suggested February 28‚ so I do not expect them to have too much trouble with the new date.

"With Sundowns I do not know because it will also have an impact on the domestic league.

"And Caf needs to understand that it is not as if you are moving to Polokwane and then not playing."

The Moroccans and the Algerians only sprung into action after they were given belated ultimatums by Caf to find alternative venues by Monday at midnight for the matches or face 2-0 walkovers.

Chiefs' encounter against Wydad was postponed three times after the Moroccans initially refused to grant the Naturena side visas to travel to Casablanca‚ citing Covid-19 fears as the reason.

After giving Chiefs the runaround for several days‚ the Moroccans insisted that the game be played at a neutral venue with Egypt as the designated choice.

But this plan also fell apart when Chiefs could not get visas in time to make the match. It was called off again.

Then a new date in Egypt was sought but this also fell apart when it clashed with the staging of another game.

Safa called on a largely pedestrian and embarrassingly nonchalant Caf to take control of the chaotic situation‚ culminating with the belated ultimatum to the two clubs.

Sundowns had to cancel their trip for their Group B game against CR Belouizdad on Thursday last week‚ as the club was leaving for OR International airport‚ after the Algerian authorities initially granted visas.

The Brazilians were told on Thursday that the situation had changed due to “further medical restrictions”.

Sundowns are scheduled to play a Nedbank Cup match against Polokwane City at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on Saturday and the Premier Soccer League will determine whether it will be postponed.

Chiefs have no such problems as they were knocked out of the tournament by lower tier side Richards Bay two weeks ago in a shock 2-1 result that mortified Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt described as one of the most embarrassing losses in his coaching career.

