Kaizer Chiefs will need the ball to “ricochet off somebody for us to score”‚ Gavin Hunt said‚ grudgingly accepting a second game in succession where his team could not bury their chances and had to settle for a 0-0 draw against Horoya AC on Tuesday.

Chiefs got off to a start that‚ while it is still early in the stage‚ puts them on the back foot in Group C of the 2020-21 Caf Champions League, being held to a draw by big‚ physical and unashamedly defensive Horoya at FNB Stadium.

As in their 1-1 DStv Premiership draw against AmaZulu at the same venue on Wednesday‚ Chiefs could not bury their chances‚ especially in a second half where they penetrated the Guinean outfit regularly.

“Just a bit disappointed with the result. I thought we did enough to win the game‚ but it didn’t happen‚” Hunt said afterwards.

Assistant referee Mogomotsi Morakile of Botswana ruled two Samir Nurković finishes offside‚ the second of which was clear‚ though the first from a header four minutes back from the break was tight.

Hunt felt it was the wrong call by the official.

“That’s how it goes in football. And the ones who survive are the stronger ones‚” Chiefs’ coach said.

“As long as we create the opportunities ... and maybe in the first half we didn’t create enough‚ where I think our final ball was not good enough.

“But once we got the synergy a bit better‚ we wanted to get the midfield players wide – because we don’t really have wide players‚ and we wanted to get the central players in those areas – then it was much better in the second half.

“The plan from the start was to try to do that but it’s not a natural thing for some players.

“But ja‚ sometimes it’s going to take a ball to ricochet off somebody for us to score.

“Especially here [at FNB]. We are really struggling here. Away from home we are much better.”

Hunt said getting his central players – defensive midfielder Willard Katsande‚ and especially attacking midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo – wider in attack in the second half helped Chiefs create more chances.

“It was right. Once we got them into better side areas you’re going to get better service‚ which happened‚” he said.

Horoya‚ who beat Angola’s Petro de Luanda 2-0 in Guinea in their opener‚ lead Group C with four points.

Chiefs are expected to travel to Burkina Faso on the back of hastily-made travel arrangements to conclude their game against group heavyweights Wydad Casablanca at Stade du 4 Aout in Ouagadougou on Sunday.

The match was postponed from February 13 after Morocco’s authorities declined visas to Chiefs due to Covid-19 health concerns.