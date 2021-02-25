Soccer

Coach Milutin Sredojevic appears in Eastern Cape court on charges of sexual assault

25 February 2021 - 14:01
Orlando Pirates' former coach, Serbian Milutin Sredojevic. File image.
Image: Orlando Pirates/Twitter

Former Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic appeared briefly at the New Brighton Regional Court in the Eastern Cape on charges of sexual assault on Thursday morning.

The Zambia national team coach's matter was postponed for trial to May 25-26 2021 at the New Law Court and his bail of R10,000 was extended.

It is alleged that a 39-year-old woman‚ who was delivering coffee at the Wolfson Stadium during a Cosafa tournament in Port Elizabeth on December 7‚ asked Sredojevic if he would need sugar with his coffee.

The 51-year-old Sredojevic allegedly told the woman he wanted a different type of sugar while pointing at her genitals.

It is also alleged that the woman complained about Sredojevic’s conduct and her boss warned the coach not to do it again.

Later that day while delivering more coffee‚ Sredojevic allegedly touched the woman's buttocks.

