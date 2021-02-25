Key players in Europe‚ such as Percy Tau finding his feet in the English Premier League with Brighton and Bongani Zungu falling out of favour at Rangers for breaking Scottish Covid-19 regulations‚ are inactive.

“It has been very difficult because I would say 78% of our players who were selected in the past two games [wins against Sao Tome in November] are not playing regularly‚ in Europe‚ and in SA‚” Ntseki said.

“For example Sundowns have been playing in Africa‚ and also the Nedbank Cup and the league.

“Kermit Erasmus normally comes on in the second half‚ or he will start and be replaced. Thapelo Morena has been injured.

“At AmaZulu‚ we had Siyethemba Sithebe in the last squad‚ and he has been injured.

“At Pirates Innocent Maela played for the first time at the weekend when I went to watch them against Jwaneng Galaxy.

“In Europe‚ when Percy Tau joined Brighton he played and I was happy with his performance‚ but for the last three matches or so he has not played.

“Dean Furman’s league [League 2] was suspended by Covid and only came back last week. Kamohelo Mokotjo is still in SA — the league has not started in the US.”

Ntseki said he has also only recently been able to watch PSL matches live again.

“I was at Kaizer Chiefs’ match against SuperSport [on Saturday] watching a game live for the first time since February last year.

“You had eligible players like Ronwen Williams in goal on one side and Itumeleng Khune on the other.

“It is only at the stadium that you can do a proper profiling and assessment of the players‚ unlike for the past year where you could only watch the games on TV.”

Ntseki received criticism for Bafana’s unconvincing performances beating Sao Tome.

But with matches last year coming at times eight months apart‚ the coach had challenges establishing any rapport with a national team that he’s only played seven matches with in a year-and-a-half in charge.

“A coach is like a player. If you play regularly you will improve on your game‚” he said.

“But if the gap is eight‚ nine months without you getting onto a field for training‚ preparing the team‚ analyse and go into a game‚ it becomes a setback.”

The tight situation in Group C — Ghana and SA have nine points‚ and Sudan six — means Bafana should need at least one win against Sudan‚ and perhaps a draw against the Black Stars‚ to reach the finals that were delayed to February and January 2022 in Cameroon.