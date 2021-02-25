Municipality insists Charles Mopeli Stadium photos are misleading: 'People are welcome to come here'

The municipality supplied images it said proves that work is under way at the stadium.

Municipal manager Futhuli Mothamaha told TimesLIVE that a contractor has been appointed and work has started on the offices, the VIP and parking areas, the media centre, ablution block and changerooms.

“The person who took the pictures focused on the areas which are part of phase two, three and four, and work has not yet started there,” Mothamaha said.

“The entire country and the media must know that we are doing something about our sports facilities. People are welcome to come here and we will take them to all our facilities to show them that work is happening.”

The manager for sport at the municipality, Teboho Tsotetsi, said Charles Mopeli is a construction site and the project is being funded by the provincial government.