Motsepe was presented as a unifier and the business mogul who could restore best governance to Caf. Perceptions that have circulated of Motsepe as the preferred candidate of Fifa and its president Gianni Infantino‚ and speculation Sundowns’ president has made assurances to the global body that Samoura Fatma will be brought back to Caf as secretary-general‚ were also denied.

“Let me start by correcting a matter of misinterpretation and maybe misinformation‚ and maybe more than that‚” Motsepe said.

“[Sports] Minister Nathi Mthethwa [previously] announced very clearly that if the presidency of Caf is won by a South African ... we will not move the headquarters of Caf from Cairo to South Africa.

“Two days after the minister’s announcement I arrived in Cairo‚ and prominent leaders came to me and said‚ ‘But how can your minister say if you win we are going to move the Caf headquarters from Cairo to South Africa’. So just for the record‚ there is no intention. ... I want to correct that.

“The second [misinformation] one is that if I am elected‚ we are going to use my position as president to undermine‚ disadvantage and embarrass Morocco. Totally incorrect. False.”

South Africa and Morocco have clashed politically over the SA’s recognition of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic in the disputed territory of Western Sahara‚ which was annexed by Morocco in 1975. Safa‚ at the instruction of the government‚ voted for USA‚ Canada and Mexico over Morocco as hosts of the 2026 Fifa World Cup.