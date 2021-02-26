“We have close to 15 games in front of us in the coming months and we must handle them properly. We are fully focused on Pirates on Saturday and we will do everything to qualify for the next round. There is always pressure‚ everybody knows.

“Without a doubt this is definitely a draw that we are aware of, because it is against one of the strongest teams you could play. We are preparing ourselves adequately and we recently had the experience of playing against Pirates in the league.

“It was a dominant first half by Pirates and a more-than balanced second half, where we contributed, despite not having been able to score a goal. We ended up losing the game 1-0 and that was painful.”

Middendorp said there have been some improvements since he took over at the struggling club.

“If a team at the beginning of the season has played six games and not picked up a point‚ that says something. When I arrived‚ we had a clear approach and a little bit of a run of collecting points but if the team goes into a certain movement‚ behaviour or attitude again‚ then you definitely have to do something.