Soccer

Motsepe and Jordaan confident they won't suffer Chiefs' fate: we will get visas to Morocco

26 February 2021 - 07:30 By MARC STRYDOM
Patrice Motsepe and Danny Jordaan during the Dr Patrice Motsepe CAF Manifesto launch at Sandton Convention Centre on February 25 2021 in Johannesburg.
Patrice Motsepe and Danny Jordaan during the Dr Patrice Motsepe CAF Manifesto launch at Sandton Convention Centre on February 25 2021 in Johannesburg.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan and Confederation of African Football (Caf) presidential candidate Patrice Motsepe are confident the South African delegation will have no problems obtaining visas from Morocco to attend the continental body's elective congress.

Mamelodi Sundowns owner Motsepe will contest the election in Rabat, Morocco on March 12 against Jacques Anouma of Ivory Coast‚ Augustin Senghor of Senegal and Mauritanian Ahmed Yahya.

Safa had expressed concern, after Kaizer Chiefs were denied entry to Morocco for their Caf Champions League match against Wydad Casablanca on February 13, that SA’s delegation to the Caf congress could encounter similar problems.

“Concerning the visa, I don’t want to waste time – I really don’t think that’s an issue. [I believe] that at the right time we will get visas,” Motsepe said.

“And again the key issue is that we have to use football to bring people together all over the continent. And also, the sort of political issues where there are differences, we respect that and we recognise that.

Patrice Motsepe on Caf bid: 'Maybe football takes the cup when it comes to misinformation'

Patrice Motsepe and his Confederation of African Football (Caf) presidential bid campaign moved to quash “misinformation‚ misconceptions and ...
Sport
17 hours ago

“And let them try at the AU level, and at the UN and globally to find solutions. We need Africa to be at peace with itself.”

Jordaan, a panellist at the event, held up his cellphone and added: “Can I just say, I have the visa application form for Morocco here. So we are going to Morocco, the congress will be in Morocco – there is no problem.”

Asked to clarify if that means the visas had been granted, or only the application put in, Motsepe responded: “He [Jordaan] says they are still applying. I can tell you, I don’t think there’s an issue there.”

SA and Morocco have clashed politically over SA’s recognition of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic in the disputed territory of Western Sahara‚ which was annexed by Morocco in 1975. Safa‚ at the instruction of the government‚ voted for US‚ Canada and Mexico over Morocco as hosts of the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Sundowns boss Patrice Motsepe’s bid for the Caf presidency set to hit the home straight this week

Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe's bid for the presidency of the Confederation of African Football is set to hit the home straight this week ...
Sport
3 days ago

Motsepe and his campaign moved to dispel the notion that his presidency bid was also at odds with the football interests of Morocco, who had been perceived as the puppet master behind predecessor Ahmad Ahmad. There had been fears over dirty tricks regarding the SA delegation’s visas.

Ahmad was banned from football for five years by Fifa in November for ethics contraventions.

Most read

  1. FNB Stadium giving Chiefs coach Hunt sleepless nights: 'We are really ... Soccer
  2. Municipality insists Charles Mopeli Stadium photos are misleading: 'People are ... Soccer
  3. Chris Morris breaks silence on his whopping R32.8m IPL price tag Cricket
  4. Orlando Pirates edge SuperSport but have to settle for a share of the spoils Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs spurn more chances as they are held by Horoya Soccer

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
X