Motsepe and Jordaan confident they won't suffer Chiefs' fate: we will get visas to Morocco

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan and Confederation of African Football (Caf) presidential candidate Patrice Motsepe are confident the South African delegation will have no problems obtaining visas from Morocco to attend the continental body's elective congress.

Mamelodi Sundowns owner Motsepe will contest the election in Rabat, Morocco on March 12 against Jacques Anouma of Ivory Coast‚ Augustin Senghor of Senegal and Mauritanian Ahmed Yahya.

Safa had expressed concern, after Kaizer Chiefs were denied entry to Morocco for their Caf Champions League match against Wydad Casablanca on February 13, that SA’s delegation to the Caf congress could encounter similar problems.

“Concerning the visa, I don’t want to waste time – I really don’t think that’s an issue. [I believe] that at the right time we will get visas,” Motsepe said.

“And again the key issue is that we have to use football to bring people together all over the continent. And also, the sort of political issues where there are differences, we respect that and we recognise that.