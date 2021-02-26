Soccer

PODCAST | Thabo Nodada unplugged

Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times
26 February 2021 - 18:14
Cape Town City's Thabo Nodada speaks to the media at Harleyvale Stadium on September 18 2019 in Cape Town.
Image: Carl Fourie/Gallo Images

The Cape Town City captain is not just dynamite in a small package. He is actually a ball of fire.

He shares his thoughts about the prospect of joining Kaizer Chiefs, Bafana beating Ghana, Bongani Zungu and Percy Tau and what he wants for himself.

This is fire. You don't want to miss it.

Here is what he had to say:

