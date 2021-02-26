SportsLIVE with BBK
PODCAST | Thabo Nodada unplugged
26 February 2021 - 18:14
The Cape Town City captain is not just dynamite in a small package. He is actually a ball of fire.
He shares his thoughts about the prospect of joining Kaizer Chiefs, Bafana beating Ghana, Bongani Zungu and Percy Tau and what he wants for himself.
This is fire. You don't want to miss it.
Here is what he had to say:
